Filariasis screening camp to be held in Balurghat Municipality on November 14

BALURGHAT: Balurghat Municipality is set to host a filariasis (elephantiasis) screening camp on November 14. Citizens from all 25 municipal wards are encouraged to participate in the blood tests, which will be conducted at various health centres and five designated areas. The screenings will take place after 8:30 pm, as announced by District Magistrate Bijin Krishna and Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Sudip Das during a press conference held at the Balurghat Administrative Building.

According to CMOH Sudip Das, the initiative is part of a statewide directive from the Health department to conduct filariasis screenings across South Dinajpur on November 13 and 14. “In Balurghat Municipality, the screenings will be held on November 14, covering all 25 wards.

Since blood samples for this test are collected at night, the process will begin after 8:30 pm,” he stated.

District Magistrate Bijin Krishna emphasised the importance of citizen participation and called on the media to raise awareness about the initiative.

“This Press conference aims to inform citizens about the blood sample collection drive to ensure their active participation in the screening process,” he said.

Balurghat Municipality Chairman Ashok Mitra echoed these sentiments, underscoring the municipality’s commitment to public health. “We urge residents to come forward for blood sample collection after 8:30 pm. The media plays a vital role in spreading this message,” he added. The camp aims to detect and prevent the spread of filariasis in the region, ensuring better health outcomes for the community.