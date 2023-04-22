Fight unitedly against all the divisive forces, says Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP claiming that the consequences for those who are trying to divide the country will not be good. He appealed to the huge congregation that had gathered at the Red Road namaz to fight unitedly against such divisive forces.



“Some are trying to divide the country on religious lines. But I will urge you not to fall under such provocation. Does the moon have any religion? Some Hindu festivals also depend on the moon’s position. The blood that is flowing inside my body or yours does not have any religion. The sun has no religion which gives us light, the stars and the chirping of the birds also do not follow any religion. In Bengal, there is no division between people of different religions and this is the uniqueness of our state,“ Banerjee said in a veiled attack on the BJP. He accompanied his party chairperson Mamata Banerjee at the auspicious occasion at Red Road.

“The people of the country in the days to come will decide the outcome of those who are trying to create divisions among different religions in the country. They want the countrymen to show their certificates, let them show theirs first. Our fight will continue and we will not let Bengal be divided under religious lines,” he thundered appealing to the people to unite against such divisive forces.

After attending the Red Road namaz ceremony, Abhishek also accompanied Mamata Banerjee to Rizwanur Rahman’s residence at Park Circus.