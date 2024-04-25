Fight in Bengal is between ‘Didi’s oath and Modi’s guarantee’: TMC

Kolkata: In the backdrop of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has claimed that the fight in Bengal is between “Didi’s oath and Modi’s guarantee” which is

zero guarantee. Party leader Shashi Panja on Wednesday said that her party supremo Mamata Banerjee has taken an oath to serve and save the people of Bengal whereas on the other hand PM Modi’s guarantee for the country is one which has no guarantee.

The party also highlighted that more than 1000 hours have passed since their national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee challenged the BJP to release a white paper on funds relating to Awas Yojana and MGNREGA which have been stopped for Bengal by the Centre. TMC believes that such an action was taken after the BJP lost the 2021 Bengal assembly elections.Panja opined the BJP’s silence only means they are trying to dodge the matter and the people of Bengal will fight against it. “People will answer through their votes in this Lok Sabha elections. Those that speak against Bengal won’t stand a chance in this election,” she said. Recently, after the BJP accused TMC of lying that Election Commission did not give clearance to the state for releasing funds to provide rehabilitation to tornado victims in North Bengal, Abhishek had refuted the charge and said what is being talked about is the ex-gratia amount at existing rates which is Rs 5000 for partial damage and Rs 20000 for complete damage.

He told the media: “This amount is in no way close to our demand of allowing the state government to release Rs 1,20,000. he ex-gratia amount is less than adequate for building new houses. This is a self-goal by the BJP”.