Fight between two jumbos sparks panic

Siliguri: Panic gripped devotees after two wild elephants were spotted fighting in Tipukhola Forest under the Bagdogra Forest Range on Monday morning. The incident occurred near the historic Jungli Baba temple, a popular pilgrimage site, prompting the forest department to issue an immediate alert.

According to officials, the Forest department’s patrol team first reported the clash, after which a large-scale awareness drive was launched in the adjoining areas. “There is a fight going on between two wild elephants inside the forest, which usually lasts for two to three days and covers a wide area. For this reason, everyone visiting the temple has been advised to remain alert,” said Sonam Bhutia, Range Officer of Bagdogra Forest Range.

On this day — the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan — hundreds of devotees had gathered at the temple from Siliguri, surrounding districts and even far-off places. The sudden news of the elephant fight led to a wave of concern among the visitors. Security measures were immediately tightened around the temple premises and forest staff were deployed to monitor the situation and guide the crowd. Bhutia further stated that devotees have been asked to vacate the temple premises promptly if directed by the forest department. Local shopkeepers in the forest fringe areas have also been cautioned.