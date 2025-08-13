Fight against ‘torment of Bengalis in BJP-ruled states’ will continue, says Trinamool

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday once again asserted that it will continue its fight against the harassment of Bengali-speaking people in BJP ruled states.

It also warned that the BJP will have to pay a price as they were discriminating against people on the basis of language they speak.

The ruling party on social media once again strongly condemned the relentless persecution of Bengalis in BJP-ruled states. Sending across a strong message, TMC wrote on X: “We’re not backing down. @BJP4India should take note: you torment our people, vilify our language, and try to steal our rights, and you will pay the price.”

It further stated: “Our battle against the Bangla-Birodhi Zamindars rages in Parliament, and we’ll fight till every last act of injustice is defeated.” “The relentless persecution of Bengalis in @BJP4India-ruled states has crossed all limits. This is no longer a regional or national concern. It is now a full-blown humanitarian crisis drawing global outrage.”

Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that the BJP-ruled states have crossed all limits as far as persecution of Bengal-speaking people is concerned. “The world is watching, and condemning. The relentless persecution of Bengalis in @BJP4India-ruled states has crossed all limits. This is no longer a regional or national concern. It is now a full-blown humanitarian crisis drawing global outrage,” Trinamool Congress stated.

TMC on social media claimed that the New York Times and BBC have also spoken against the BJP’s “witch-hunt” against Bengali-speaking people. “After Human Rights Watch, now the New York Times and the BBC have laid bare @BJP4India’s witch-hunt against poor Bengali-speakers who are being rounded up, detained, and even deported to Bangladesh simply for speaking their mother tongue,” TMC stated on X handle.

“Behind the smokescreen of a “verification drive” to identify illegal immigrants, BJP has unleashed a mass crackdown on Bengalis. These reports have exposed the culture of fear that BJP has carefully cultivated to terrorise an entire community,” TMC further pointed out.