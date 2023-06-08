Fifth Indo-Nepal Friendship Meet organised in Siliguri

siliguri: With the aim to promote cross border tourism, the 5th edition of Indo-Nepal Friendship meet was organised in Siliguri by the Consulate General of Nepal in association with Association for Conservation and Tourism (ACT) and Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).



Eshor Raj Poudel, Consulate General of Nepal, Kolkata said, “Such meets are important to cement ties and boost tourism in these two regions. We sincerely hope that it will yield the desired results.”

The Tourism department of Central and State both helped in organizing the meet. On Thursday, the meet was held in a hotel in Siliguri where representatives from Nepal, Siliguri, Sikkim and other places were present.

“The aim to organise such a meet is to promote the tourist destinations of East Nepal districts and to connect these areas with counterparts of North Bengal and Sikkim. We want to spread a message on save tourism along with save environment. With this we are trying to develop the industry economically with the joint initiative of the Nepal tourism,” said Raj Basu, Convenor, ACT.

The first edition of the meet had been held in Naxalbari. This is the first time that this meet was organized in Siliguri.

“There are many places of East Nepal like Iilam, Jhapa, Morange that needs to be promoted. Whenever any tourist visit Nepal they only visit Pokhra and Kathmandu but we are trying to include more destinations for tourists,” added Basu.

On this day, two posters were released on sustainable tourism, titled ‘Waste to Wealth’. The posters have been made in five languages including English, Hindi, Nepali, Bengali and Assamese.