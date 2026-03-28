Fifth arrest made in Baghajatin rooftop shooting case

Kolkata: Police on Saturday arrested another accused in connection with a rooftop shooting in the Baghajatin area that left a Trinamool Congress worker dead and another injured, taking the total number of arrests to five.

Akash Mondal (41), alias Mukhia, was apprehended in the early hours from Bentinck Street under the Bowbazar Police Station limits following specific inputs. A joint team of the Detective Department’s Anti-Rowdy Section arrested him around 1.15 am. He was later produced before the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate. Mondal, a resident of Sultan Alam Road under the Charu Market Police Station, is suspected to have been present at the scene.

The incident occurred around 1 am on March 26 on the rooftop of a residential building in Purba Phoolbagan. Rahul Dey (30) was shot dead, while Jeet Mukherjee sustained bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.