Fifteen injured in a clash in Itahar

At least fifteen persons were injured when a clash took place between TMC and Independent activists at Damdolia in Surun-I Gram Panchayat under Itahar Police Station of North Dinajpur district on Wednesday night. They attacked each other with lethal weapons and pelted stones. Eight persons are undergoing treatment in Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital.

Others received treatment in a local hospital. Tension spread in the locality after the clash.

TMC emerged victorious in Surun-1 Gram Panchayat. After the declaration of the results, TMC activists at Damdolia village held a victory rally on Wednesday evening.

When the TMC activists were returning from the rally they had an altercation with supporters of independent candidates. This altercation immediately turned into a clash.

Mayajuddin Alam, a TMC member said: “As an Independent candidate was defeated, his supporters attacked our members. At least 5 of our members were injured in this attack. Refazuddin Ahamed, an Independent activist said: “After organising a victory rally, TMC-backed anti-socials at Damdolia village made

filthy remarks at our candidate. When our activists protested, the TMC supporters armed with lethal weapons and

stones attacked them. 10 of our members were injured in the attack.”