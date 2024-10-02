Fiberglass bust of victim to be installed at RG Kar

Kolkata: The junior doctors at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have decided to install a bust of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor who was raped and murdered at the hospital on August 9.



According to the junior doctors, the bust will be installed at the hospital on the day of Mahalaya as the ‘Devi Paksha’ will begin.

The agitating junior doctors said that the victim’s parents would inaugurate the bust at around 11 am on October 2.

The bust will be installed in front of the Platinum Jubilee building of the hospital.

Sculpted by artiste Ashoke Sain, the work — titled ‘Cry of the Hour’ will depict the anguish and horror of the slain doctor in the last minutes of her life.

The pedestal on which the bust will be installed outside the office of the Principal of the RG Kar Medical College. The artist who has developed the sculpture is from East Midnapore’s Mecheda. The bust is made of fibreglass.

After inaugurating the bust, the junior doctors on the day of Mahalaya will organise a massive rally in the city demanding speedy justice for the victim and her parents.