Fewer Saturday Metro services on ‘Green Line’

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway has reduced the number of Saturday services on the Green Line (East–West corridor) from November 1, while also advancing the first train from Salt Lake Sector V by seven minutes.

As per the revised schedule, 186 services — 93 Up and 93 Down — are now being operated between Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V on Saturdays, instead of the earlier 226.

From Saturday, the first train from Salt Lake Sector V towards Howrah Maidan began departing at 6:32 am instead of 6:39 am, while the first service from Howrah Maidan continues to depart at 6:30 am.

The last train timings on both ends remain unchanged, with services continuing to depart at 9:45 pm from Howrah Maidan and 9:47 pm from Salt Lake Sector V.