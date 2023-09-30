Fewer Metro services to ply on October 2

Kolkata: Fewer Metro services will be available in the North-South Metro corridor and East-West corridor on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.



On that day, no Metro services will be available from Joka to Taratala (Purple line).

Metro Railway will run a total of 234 trains —117 UP and 117 DN — on October 2 instead of 288 daily services in the North-South Corridor (Blue Line). Out of these 234 services, 160 services will run to and from Dakshineswar. Timings of the first and last services in this line will remain unchanged.

The first service from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash and Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar will be at 6:50 am, Dum Dum to Dakshineswar at 6:55 am and Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash at 7 am.

The last service from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash will be at 9:28 pm, Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash and Kavi Subhash to Dum Dum at 9:40 pm, and Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar at 9:30 pm.

On the same day, 90 services will be plied in the East-West Metro corridor instead of 106 daily services. Timings of the first and last services in this line will remain unchanged.

The first services from Sealdah to Salt Sector V will be at 6:55 am and from Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah at 7 am. The last service time from Sealdah will be at 9:35 pm and from Salt Lake Sector V at 9:40 pm.