Fewer Metro services on Blue and Green Line on Monday

Kolkata: Fewer Metro services will be available on Blue Line which connects Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash and Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah section of Green Line on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha (Bakrid) which is going to take place on Monday.



In the Blue line 214 services will be plied including 107 Up and 107 Down. However, the timing of the first and last service will not change. The first service from Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash will be at 6:50 am, while the last service will be at 9:40 pm from Dum Dum as well as Kavi Subhash.

Moreover, the special night Metro services on Blue Line at 11 pm will remain undisturbed. For Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V stretch of Green Line, 90 services, including 45 from Sealdah and 45 from Salt Lake Sector V, will be plied. The services will start from 6:55 am and will be available at 20 minute intervals.

Meanwhile, services in Esplanade to Howrah Maidan stretch of Green Line, Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby More) and Joka to Taratala of Purple Line will continue to remain unaffected.

Metro Railway on Sunday had plied additional Metro services for UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 aspirants. Despite it being a weekend, Metro services started from 7 am in the Blue Line. A total of 138 services were plied instead of 138 services. Out of these, 133

services were plied to and from Dakshineswar.

From 7 am till 9 am, services were available at a 30 minute interval in both directions. Timing of the last services from terminal stations, however, remained unchanged.