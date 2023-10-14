Few trains cancelled today

Kolkata: Few trains will remain cancelled on Sunday due to maintenance work planned by the Railway in the Howrah-Burdwan Chord, Howrah-Bandel-Naihati, Burdwan-Howrah and Khana-Gumani section of the Howrah division.



Three trains from Howrah, two from Burdwan, one from Bandel, Azimganj and Tarakeswar each, two from Katwa, three from Dankuni and Sealdah each will remain cancelled on Sunday. Five trains from different Railway stations have been rescheduled for the same.

“Periodic maintenance of tracks, signals and overhead electrification (OHE) is crucial to ensure the safe and efficient operation of the railway system. Regular and systematic maintenance of this component helps prevent disruption and delays, ensuring trains run on schedule and extending the lifespan of rail-way infrastructure, contributing to the overall safety and reliability of train operation,” an official said.