Few state universities get new V-Cs

Some universities in the state have got new Vice-Chancellors (V-C) with the incumbents refusing another three months extension.

Nirmalya Narayan Chakraborty, a professor of the Philosophy department at Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) has taken over as the new Vice-Chancellor of RBU with Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury refusing an extension of three months.

In the last few days, many Vice-Chancellors submitted their resignation to the Governor, who happens to be the Chancellor of all state universities. The latter accepted the same and soon allowed a three months extension in their tenures.

It has been decided that a search committee will be constituted during this period to set the ball rolling for the recruitment of new Vice-Chancellors.

Pabitra Chakraborty has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Vidyasagar University with incumbent Sibaji Pratim Basu not getting an extension.

Some of the Vice-Chancellors who were performing dual charge have also been relieved of their additional charge. This includes Sanchari Roy Mukherjee of Dakshin Dinajpur University with the dual charge of Raiganj University, Om Prakash Mishra, V-C of North Bengal University holding dual charge of Darjeeling Hill University, Mita Banerjee V-C of Kanyashree University holding additional charge of Murshidabad University and Soma Bandyopadhyay, V-C of West Bengal University of Teachers’ Training Education Planning and Administration holding additional charge of Diamond Harbour Women University.

Prem Poddar has been made V-C of Darjeeling Hill University, Jyotsna Rani Mondal has been made V-C of Raiganj University. Kajal Dey has been given charge of Diamond Harbour Women University. According to Raj Bhavan sources, Governor CV Ananda Bose has strictly adhered to the rule book in the appointment process.