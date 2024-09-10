Few doctors accused of vandalising trainee’s room in RG Kar

Kolkata: A case has been registered at the Tala Police Station against a few doctors for allegedly vandalising the hostel room of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The trainee doctor alleged that on September 4 some outsiders broke the lock of his hostel room and vandalised it.

He also alleged that several people were threatening him. The complainant also raised questions about how some outsiders entered the hostel and vandalised his room at a time when Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were engaged to look after the security of the hospital premises. Meanwhile, on Monday, CBI officials faced an agitation while visiting the RG Kar Hospital for investigation.

The CBI officials visited the emergency building and the canteen. Suddenly a group of people surrounded the CBI officials and started asking about how many days it would take to conclude the investigation and deliver justice. When CBI officials tried to leave the hospital premises again they faced agitation at the gate. Later police and CISF personnel intervened and the CBI team left the hospital. This apart, on Monday BJP leaders and workers agitated in front of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) North Division office and created a ruckus by trying to break the barricades set up by the police. Later a large contingent of police force brought the situation under control.