Festivities: Siliguri gears up for Christmas celebrations with lights & cultural events

Siliguri: Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is all set to celebrate Christmas with grandeur, lighting up the city and hosting vibrant cultural events.

A preparatory meeting was held on Thursday at the SMC office in Siliguri. The meeting was attended by Mayor Gautam Deb, Deputy Mayor Ranjan Sarkar, and other officials of SMC and Information and Cultural Affairs (I&CA) department of the state government.

As part of the celebrations, a special programme will be organised on December 24 at Air View More, one of the city’s prominent locations.

The entire city will be adorned with decorative lights, paper cuttings, and festive embellishments by the state Tourism Department.

“We have marked the day in our celebration calendar. On Christmas Eve, a grand programme will take place at Air View More. Like every year, the city will be beautifully decorated to mark the festive season,” said Gautam Deb, the Mayor.

The I&CA department will oversee various cultural programmes featuring performances by school students, church choirs, and local cultural bands. These events aim to foster community participation and spread the festive cheer. The present SMC board has been actively working to enhance the city’s appeal, celebrating festivals with enthusiasm and splendour.

“Since coming to power, we have prioritised making every festival special for the residents. This year, Christmas and New Year will also be celebrated with grandeur. The decorations will be kept till New Year,” added the Mayor.