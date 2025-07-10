‘Festive surprise’: Etihad to upgrade Kolkata flights to next-gen A321LR

KOLKATA: Etihad Airways has a festive surprise lined up for Kolkatans this Durga Puja. Come September 26 and Etihad Airways is set to upgrade its Kolkata service with the introduction of the next-gen Airbus A321LR. All Etihad flights between Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi and Kolkata will be operated by the state-of-the-art A321LR,

offering guests an upgraded travel experience across all cabin classes.

Imagine texting your family on WhatsApp, all while stretched out in your fully lie-flat business class seat on your way to Abu Dhabi. Sounds unreal, right? Now picture heading off on your honeymoon with your partner. You’d want some privacy, of course. That’s exactly what the Airbus A321LR offers.

It brings the comfort of a wide-body aircraft into a sleek single-aisle design. The First Suites are next-level: forward-facing, lie-flat beds in a 1-1 layout so you get space and privacy, perfect for a medium-haul getaway. And if you’re flying economy, you can enjoy top-notch entertainment, and in-flight Wi-Fi to keep you connected and entertained from takeoff to touchdown.

Arik De, Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, was in Kolkata on Wednesday for the special announcement. Calling India a “key market,” De said the aircraft offers next-level comfort and efficiency, reinforcing Etihad’s position as the top choice for travel between Abu Dhabi and Kolkata.

Despite Etihad’s strong base in Kerala, the airline chose Kolkata for the launch of the premium A321LR, which has 160 seats. When asked if Kolkata really has a premium flyer market, something often questioned, De pointed to the numbers.

“Etihad carried 115,000 passengers from Kolkata in 2024, with over 90 per cent load factor and business class occupancy crossing

70 per cent.

Premium doesn’t just mean corporate travellers. It’s also for people who want extra comfort and are ready to spend more and Kolkata has proved there’s strong demand for that. If the product is good, people are willing to

pay,” De said.

Etihad is growing fast, expanding by 40% annually and adding 16 new destinations in May 2025 alone. It now operates 180 weekly flights across 11 Indian cities, with locally sourced and catered food on board.