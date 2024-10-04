Festive spirit soars in city as revellers embrace early Puja celebrations

Kolkata: Though the grand inaugurations of many city pujas are still on the horizon, enthusiastic pandal hoppers have already set out on their early journeys, seeking to savor the artistry before the throngs descend.

Since Mahalaya, vibrant crowds have been spotted wandering through pandals across Kolkata, Salt Lake and the surrounding areas, soaking in the festive spirit before the rush truly begins. On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the city streets buzzed with the vibrant energy of pandal hoppers, leading to a noticeable surge in traffic.

In numerous areas, the flow of vehicles slowed to a crawl as long queues of eager revellers snaked their way towards the dazzling pandals, creating a lively yet congested atmosphere. While the full police arrangements are set to kick off from Tritiya, a dedicated skeleton staff has already been deployed at the popular Puja pandals, diligently working to manage the growing crowds and ensure a smooth flow of festivities.

The organisers of the Sreebhumi Sporting Club Durga Puja have already experienced an overwhelming influx of visitors over the past three days. With nearly one lakh attendees on both Wednesday and Thursday, Friday’s footfall is anticipated to surpass that figure, according to the latest reports.

This year, the Bidhannagar Police have proactively set up traffic arrangements to prevent the chaotic scenes of previous years from recurring. According to police sources, a series of measures have been specifically tailored for the Sreebhumi Puja, ready to be implemented as the situation demands.

In recent years, VIP Road has often been plagued by severe traffic congestion, attributed to alleged mismanagement by the police. Just a few days ago, during the inauguration of the Puja, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself addressed the ongoing traffic concerns, highlighting the need for better coordination and planning. In addition to this, even before the official inaugurations, several Puja organisers in Salt Lake found themselves permitting pandal hoppers to enter a designated area within their pandals, eager to accommodate the festive spirit and excitement of the revellers.