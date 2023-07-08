Festive mood in Hills on rural poll day after 23 years

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Hills and Kalimpong cut a completely different picture on Saturday on the day of rural polls. While violence was reported from different parts of the state, it was a festive mood in the Hills. There was no report of any untoward incident as the Hills went to rural polls after 23-long-years. At 5 pm about 56.5 per cent of votes were cast in Darjeeling and Kalimpong.



“This is the first time I’m casting my vote in the Panchayat polls. I want my village to be empowered,” added Pratiksha Pradhan, a first-time voter. Issues like drinking water and road connectivity found prominence. “It is very difficult for us as we still don’t have a proper drinking water supply. We have to depend on springs” added Bimala Pradhan.

The atmosphere was that of a festival as voters stood in queue till late in the evening. The process was a bit slow owing to ballots instead of EVMs.

“We have not witnessed a single incident of violence since polls were declared, during nomination, campaign and on poll day. There will be no violence even after the results are declared. Peace and de-mocracy have returned to the Hills” claimed Anit Thapa, President, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Mor-cha (BGPM.)

Meanwhile, Bimal Gurung, President, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha announced the end of the United Gorkha Alliance (UGM) after 6 pm on Saturday. “The alliance was till polling day. It has ended. I will work for Gorkhaland now. The party in power in GTA has to press for three-tier Panchayat in the Hills as it is there in the GTA accord” added Gurung welcoming the peaceful polls.

The weather held up in the Hills with no heavy rain reported. However, in the plains of Alipurduar, a flash flood in the Jayanti River washed away the temporarily constructed booth at Bhutia Bustee on Friday night.

The poll personnel took shelter in the nearby SSB camp. On Saturday the booth was shift-ed to a Public Health Center.