Festive momentum: Year-end shopping, soirées set city ablaze

Kolkata: The last Sunday before the New Year turned into a shopper’s delight across Kolkata, as bustling markets and malls witnessed heavy footfall and robust sales, continuing the festive momentum that began around Christmas.

From the traditional lanes of New Market and Gariahat to the city’s premier shopping malls, retailers reported a sharp rise in consumer spending, reflecting strong year-end sentiment.

New Market, the city’s oldest and most iconic shopping hub, was packed since morning, with families and youngsters crowding apparel, footwear, cosmetics, and gift stores.

Traders said sales picked up significantly after Christmas, with winter wear, party outfits, accessories, and home decor items in high demand. A similar picture emerged in Gariahat, where branded showrooms and street-side vendors alike enjoyed brisk business. Many shop owners reported sales comparable to pre-pandemic levels, driven by New Year celebrations and discount offers.

The festive cheer extended seamlessly into Kolkata’s malls. South City Mall continued its popular winter campaign, ‘Wrapped in Winter’. Following a successful Christmas week sale, the mall announced an extension of the festivities into the New Year. An added attraction has been the End of Season Sale, with leading national and international brands offering discounts of up to 50 per cent, drawing large crowds through the weekend.

Acropolis Mall also closed the year on a high note, with retailers recording a healthy growth of around 12–14 per cent over last year. According to mall officials, strong footfall during the Christmas-New Year period, coupled with year-end sale programmes by major brands, significantly boosted revenues.

Adding to the year-end buzz, Kolkata’s bars and restaurants are gearing up to welcome large crowds with special food festivals, new menus, and attractive offers for diners ahead of New Year’s Eve. Eateries across the city — from Siciliana at Forum Mall to Café Mezzuna at South City and Hoppipola at Acropolis — are rolling out festive dishes like roast turkey and pot roast chicken, live music, DJ sessions, and beverage deals to entice patrons despite expected traffic and heavy footfall.