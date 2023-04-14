Festive fervour: Nepali New Year celebrated in the Hills with gusto

DARJEELING: Nepali New Year’s day was celebrated with much gusto in this region, especially in Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills.



The day was marked by rallies, cultural programmes along with felicitation of eminent personalities. Politicians cutting across party lines were seen walking together in the rallies commemorating the advent of Nepali year 2080.

In Kalimpong, a mammoth rally was taken out. The rally commenced from Mela Ground and passed through the main road, Thana Danra, 10th Mile Phatak and culminated in a cultural programme in Mela Ground. People dressed in traditional finery including Daura Sural and Nepali Topi (men) and Chaubandhi Cholo (women) walked in the procession. Naumati baja (traditional musical instruments) occupied centre stage as people sang and danced on the streets.

The procession in Kalimpong saw Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) MLA from Kalimpong Ruden Sada Lepcha; Hamro Party President Ajoy Edwards and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha President Bimal Gurung walking together.

“This is a day of celebrations. Keeping politics aside we have all come together to celebrate New Year,” stated Gurung. Edwards echoed similar sentiments, stating “Strength is in unity.”

Narendra Tamang of Gorkha Gaurav Sangsthan, the organizers of the Kalimpong rally stated: “This is the second year that we are organizing this rally. The response has been overwhelming. The aim of the rally is to preserve, protect and propagate our rich culture and tradition.”

In Darjeeling a similar rally was organised from the Darjeeling motor stand to the Darjeeling Mall where a cultural programme was held. “This is the year 2080 as per the Nepali calendar. This shows that we were way ahead. We have to take pride in our traditions and culture,” stated Durga Kharel, organizer.

Singers Karma Yonzon and Shnati Thatal; writers Nar Bahadur Dahal and E. Rongong along with legendary mountaineer Kushang Sherpa were felicitated in Darjeeling.