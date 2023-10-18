‘Festivals play cupid for Gen Z in Kolkata’

KOLKATA: Five months ago, IT professional Rishav Dey and data analyst Riddhi Kundu met on a dating app. They went on a few coffee dates and decided that Durga Puja was the perfect time to spend more time together. They want to go pandal hopping and enjoy phuchka.



Kolkata’s dating scene has evolved significantly over the years, especially with the rise of dating apps. Today’s Gen Z in Kolkata has a clear vision of their preferences when they check someone’s dating profile. Interestingly, they often use the festive season as an opportunity to secure their preferred first dates.

According to Tinder’s recent survey, ‘Future of Dating in Kolkata’, 47 per cent of the city’s singles prefer to have their first date during festivals and cultural events, the highest percentage in India. Around 30 per cent of Kolkata’s singles use Tinder to find their ideal match during these festivals.

Meanwhile, 43 per cent find festivals to be the perfect setting to introduce their dates to family and friends, making it a more relaxed and low-pressure experience.

“In India, dating is today progressive, authentic and open. In Kolkata, young adults are looking for partners who share their cultural and political beliefs. They’ve chosen festivals like Durga Puja for their first dates, a trend unique to the city. This approach allows Gen Z in Kolkata to get to know their potential partners better,” said Aahana Dhar, Director of Communications, Tinder India.

Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble, a popular dating app, told Millennium Post that festivals can be an ideal time to find love online. “Festivals offer a unique opportunity to deepen your connection, and people in Kolkata like to enjoy dating during this time enjoying what they love — whether through sharing favourite sweets or phuchka, churmur or sharing cherished traditions from childhood. Festive dates are fun,” she said.

In Kolkata, finding a match online often involves sharing cultural values, intellectual compatibility, knowledge of current affairs, and similar political beliefs. According to a recent Bumble study, 20 per cent of Gen Z in Kolkata look for partners who appreciate pop culture like movies, music, art, literature, when it comes to dating.

“Popular culture has significant influence over dating choices and relationship expectations of Gen Z, a generation which is at the forefront of shaping contemporary social and cultural trends. Whether it’s music, theatre, arts, literature, or content consumption, pop culture greatly impacts how GenZers are making dating decisions,” said Samaddar.

Kolkata’s young adults are also picking situationships (a relationship without any pre-set agendas centered around transparency and freedom) as their current dating preference. Also, Dhar mentioned how 87 per cent young singles in Kolkata look for matches who prioritise their mental well-being more attractive.

But then meeting strangers from dating apps can pose safety risks, we ask? “Today’s Gen Z is smart, and knows what they are getting into. Dating apps are not just to find romantic partners. From travel buddies, pet parents to plasma donors during Covid, the idea of dating apps has changed,” said Dhar.