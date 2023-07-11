Festival to bid adieu to ‘king of fruits’ held

Malda: The Mango Mela organised at the selfie zone in front of the Women’s Police Station in Ward no. 12 of English Bazar Municipality has emerged as an instant show stopper, at almost the end of the mango season.



The fair showcases a variety of products made from mangoes.

The air is filled with the smell of mango Momos and mango pickles. Women from different self-help groups (SHGs) of Malda are selling mango jam, jelly, pickles, sweets, and sandesh made by them and not along with the innovative mango Momos.

The festival has been organised under the leadership of Chhabi Das, councillor of Ward no. 12 of English Bazar Municipality.

The fair was flagged off on July 9 evening to promote mango products.

Mango momos with mango pulp filling, was an instant hit. Local handicrafts are also on display.

Chhabi Das said: “We have organised this festival with a final mango bash at the end of the season for the king of the fruits. The festival will continue till July 11. Apart from this, women in self-help groups are selling handicrafts. In the evening, cultural shows, Gambhiras and musical performances are staged.”

Malda is a leading producer of mangoes every year with a yield of 3 to 4 lakh metric tons every year. The district administration under a directive from Mamata Banerjee had taken the initiative on a large scale to host a Mango Fair but due to the declaration of Panchayat polls, it could not be held. Thus a miniature Mango Festival to keep the spirits up.