Fertiliser trader apprehended for ₹5.6 cr subsidy fraud

Siliguri: A trader dealing in agricultural products has been arrested by officials of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) department on charges of misappropriating government subsidy funds meant for farmers. The accused has been identified as Mithun Bhagat, a resident of Daspara at Islampur in North Dinajpur district.

According to the allegations, Bhagat purchased fertilisers, agricultural equipment and other farming-related materials under various government subsidy schemes but failed to distribute them among farmers. Instead, he allegedly sold the subsidised goods to different private companies, thereby siphoning off public funds. Investigators claim that through this, Bhagat embezzled nearly Rs 5.6 crore over the years — money that was intended to directly benefit farmers.

The GST officials conducted an inspection at Bhagat’s business establishment in Daspara on December 12. During the inspection, he was asked to submit important business-related documents. It has been alleged that while GST officials were leaving the premises with the documents, a group of people arrived at the spot and forcibly snatched the bag containing the documents from the officials.

Following the incident, a written complaint was lodged at the local police station. Subsequent investigations by the CGST department reportedly revealed startling details regarding the scale of the alleged financial irregularities. During the probe, officials found evidence of the embezzlement.

Bhagat was summoned to appear before CGST officials in Siliguri on December 18, but he failed to turn up. He was later summoned again and was arrested upon his arrival in Siliguri. The accused was produced before the Siliguri court on Thursday.