Fertiliser black marketing: Over 550 dealers show-caused in Malda

Malda: In a major crackdown on fertiliser black marketing, the Malda District Agriculture department has issued show-cause notices to more than 550 licensed fertiliser dealers across the district. 16 inspection teams from the department have launched intensive field-level raids in different blocks after widespread complaints from farmers about artificial shortages and inflated prices.

Amal Kumar Saha, Deputy Director of Agriculture (Administration), Malda, confirmed the action, stating: “Whenever we receive complaints of overpricing, our inspection teams are taking immediate steps. More than 500 retailers have already been served show-cause notices and if they fail to provide satisfactory explanations within the stipulated time, their shops will be sealed for 21 days.”

Farmers across Gazole, Habibpur, Chanchal, Ratua, Manikchak, Kaliachak and English Bazar have alleged that a section of unscrupulous dealers is deliberately hoarding fertilisers to create a false crisis. As the winter cropping season begins—with groundwork for vegetables and preparations for potato cultivation underway—demand for fertilisers has surged. Taking advantage of this peak period, some retailers are reportedly charging Rs 20-Rs 25 more per kilogram for various essential fertilisers.

Farmers claim that while government-licensed shops often deny stock, illegal roadside shops without licenses are selling the same fertilizers at exorbitant prices. “Whenever we go to authorised stores, they say there’s no fertiliser. But next door, unlicensed shops are selling openly at high prices. Why is this happening?” asked several farmers from Gazole and Habibpur. According to district agriculture office sources, Malda has over 2000 fertiliser and pesticide outlets, including many that have sprung up in rural pockets without valid licenses. In the Chanchal and Sadar subdivisions alone, 25 inspectors and officers are conducting surprise checks daily.

Despite the uproar, senior officials maintain that there is no real shortage. “There is adequate fertiliser in the district. We have received complaints of artificial scarcity being created and strict action is being taken. Fertilisers must be sold at the printed MRP—dealers cannot charge more,” an official said.

However, representatives of the District Agro Inputs Dealers’ Association deny the allegations. One association leader countered: “The accusations of black marketing are not correct. The real issue is irregular supply. Dealers are not receiving stocks on time.”

With the agricultural season in full swing, farmers are urging the administration to ensure uninterrupted supply and prevent exploitation during a crucial cultivation phase.