Fencing cut attempt triggers border tension in Hili

BALURGHAT: Tension prevailed along the India-Bangladesh border in South Dinajpur district after an attempt was made to cut the barbed wire fencing in South Jamalpur under Hili Police Station. The incident has raised fresh concerns about cross-border smuggling, which has been a persistent problem in the region.

According to sources, smugglers allegedly targeted several parts of the fence late Saturday night with the intention of facilitating illegal movement across the international border. The matter came to light when BSF personnel, during regular patrolling, noticed unusual activities and increased surveillance in the area. On inspection, it was found that sections of the fence had

been damaged. Acting on the development, the BSF authorities of the 123 Battalion lodged a written complaint at Hili Police Station on Sunday evening against six suspected smugglers.

Officials confirmed that such incidents not only compromise border security but also encourage organised illegal trade in cattle and other goods.

Officer in-charge of Hili Police Station, Shirshendu Das, said: “We have received a written complaint from the BSF regarding the attempt to cut the border fence for smuggling purposes.

An investigation has been initiated, and necessary action will be taken as per law.”