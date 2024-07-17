Female inmate dies at NBMCH

Siliguri: A female inmate who attempted suicide while in police custody at Phansidewa Police Station died at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) on Tuesday night. She has been identified as Chirata Debnath alias Suchitra.

Dr Sanjay Mallick, Superintendent of NBMCH, said: “She was in a critical condition when she was brought to the hospital. She was on ventilation and died on Tuesday.”

On July 11, Mampi Debnath Mitra, a woman civic volunteer posted at the Phansidewa Police Station, was rescued with burn injuries from the Bhaktinagar area in Phansidewa on Thursday night. Chirata Debnath, Mampi’s relative, was arrested for allegedly setting fire on her. When Chirata was produced in court, she was remanded to police custody for seven days.

On Sunday afternoon, she tried to commit suicide by hanging inside the police station. Seeing the incident, the police personnel rushed her to NBMCH.