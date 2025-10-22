Female doc assaulted at Uluberia hospital; 2 arrested

Kolkata: A female junior gynecologist at the Uluberia Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Government Medical College and Hospital has been physically assaulted and threatened by the relatives of a patient. Police have arrested two persons, including a home guard, in connection with the incident that took place on Monday evening.

According to hospital and police sources, the victim, a junior doctor posted in the maternity ward, was attending to a pregnant woman admitted from Kharia Moynapur. During a preliminary examination, the patient complained of discomfort, prompting the doctor to defer a full check-up until a senior consultant arrived.

However, the woman’s relatives wanted to know the condition of the patient and allegedly grew impatient and started an argument, demanding immediate treatment.

The situation quickly escalated. One of the men accompanying the patient reportedly slapped the doctor and twisted her hand, while another used obscene language and issued death and rape threats.

The terrified doctor managed to escape from the ward and informed hospital authorities, who immediately alerted the police outpost inside the hospital.

Based on the complaint, police reviewed CCTV footage from the ward and arrested two accused early Tuesday morning.

One of them is a home guard posted in the local Traffic department. The other accused is a neighbour of his. Three more suspects have been detained for questioning.

Superintendent of Police (Howrah Rural) Subimal Pal confirmed the arrests and said further investigation is underway. “We are verifying CCTV footage and statements from witnesses. Strict action will be taken against those involved,” he added.