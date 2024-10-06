Female civic volunteer alleges molestation by cop at Park Street Police Stn

Kolkata: A civic volunteer working at the Park Street Police Station has lodged a serious complaint against a police officer, alleging inappropriate conduct during her duty hours. The volunteer, who has been serving since 2017, reported that the incident occurred in the early hours of October 5.



According to the complaint, the officer summoned her to his restroom on the third floor of the police station around 1 am. Upon arrival, he allegedly gifted her a new salwar suit as a Puja gift but then proceeded to touch her inappropriately. The volunteer stated that when she resisted, the officer attempted to exert further pressure on her, leading to her discomfort and distress. When she reported the incident to the on-duty officer, Inspector Sergeant Ranabir Das, she claims he dismissed her concerns and urged her to overlook the matter. Seeking support, she called her younger brother to the station, but faced resistance when attempting to file a formal complaint. Instead, she alleged that the officers advised her to move on from the incident.

She expressed feeling unsafe and disturbed, indicating she would refrain from attending duties until she receives assurance from higher authorities. Following the incident, she was taken to the Calcutta National Medical College & Hospital for treatment. This is not the first time she has faced such behaviour from the same officer. Earlier, on September 25, 2024, she reported a similar incident while he was inebriated, which she initially chose to overlook.

The civic volunteer has formally requested that her complaint be treated as an FIR.