‘Feluda’ Sabyasachi Chakraborty admitted to a city hospital

The beginning of 2024 has been a challenging time for the Bengali film industry with the loss of stalwarts like Ustad Rashid Khan, Anjana Bhowmick and Ashima Mukhopadhyay. Meanwhile, concerns arose over the health of other veterans like Kabir Suman, Pt Ajoy Chakraborty, Mithun Chakraborty and Prabhat Roy, who were also admitted to hospital.

Now, veteran actress Lily Chakraborty and Sabyasachi ‘Feluda’ Chakraborty have also fallen ill. While Lily is currently recuperating at home, Sabyasachi is undergoing treatment at a private hospital near Bypass and may require a pacemaker.

Lily (82), who simultaneously works in both films and Bengali television serials, recently spent nearly 12 days hospitalised. A COPD patient, she’s celebrated for her acting brilliance in hit Bengali films like ‘Bipasha,’ ‘Deya Neya,’ ‘Sabuj Dwiper Raja,’ ‘Kalankini Kankabati,’ and most recently, ‘Ardhangini.’ She is also a patient of diabetes. Although she’s yet to resume shooting for her popular Bengali serial, ‘Neem Phooler Modhu,’ she managed to dub for Kaushik Ganguly’s latest Bengali film, ‘Ajogya’ on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sabyasachi was hospitalised on Tuesday following complaints of chest pain. Doctors have reportedly recommended a pacemaker implantation. Just a few days ago, the actor was spotted enjoying his grandson Dheer’s rice ceremony, accompanied by his son Gaurav and daughter-in-law Riddhima.