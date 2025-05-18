Felicitation ceremony honours exemplary service and innovation

Malda: A grand felicitation and benefit distribution programme was jointly held at Durga Kinkar Sadan and Malda College Auditorium, celebrating exemplary contributions of individuals, government officials and institutions across various sectors on Saturday. Organised by the Malda district administration, the twin events witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 1500 attendees, including public representatives, senior government officials and citizens from different blocks of the district.

At Durga Kinkar Sadan, nine beneficiaries received key government benefits, including compensation for road accident victims and sanitation-related IHHL sanction letters. These benefits underscore the administration’s commitment to inclusive welfare and service delivery.

In a significant highlight, 91 individuals and teams across 23 government departments were felicitated for their outstanding performance in sectors such as Finance Commission allocation, GPDP, Sanitation, Minority Affairs, Health, Sports, Disaster Management, Duare Sarkar and SHG credit linkage. ASHA workers, municipal sanitary workers, BSK teams and others were also honoured for their dedicated grassroots efforts.

The programme celebrated entrepreneurship and agricultural innovation, recognising individuals whose pioneering work in mango-based products, mushroom cultivation, readymade garment clusters, onion farming and Miyazaki mango cultivation has served as inspiration for others in the district. In the sports category, Misti Karmakar was honoured for clinching gold at the 20th National Youth Championship 2025 and representing India at the Asian U18 Athletics Championship in Saudi Arabia. Juyel Sarkar from Gazole was awarded for his gold medal in archery at the 38th National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand.

His mother, Nirati Sarkar, received the award on his behalf. At the Malda College Auditorium, Kalichak-I BDO Satyajit Haldar was specially felicitated for organising the most successful Duare Sarkar camp in the district, marked by the highest beneficiary turnout.

His leadership was hailed for ensuring seamless service delivery. Gazole Block emerged as a top performer, securing awards across multiple categories including land patta distribution, solid waste management, Duare Sarkar, voter services, Rupashree scheme and onion farming. Alal Gram Panchayat under Gazole was awarded second position in the district in terms of 15th Finance Commission fund utilization.

The events were graced by ministers Sabina Yeasmin and Tajmul Hossain, District Magistrate Nitin Singhania, MLAs, ZP members and other dignitaries. DM Singhania praised the commitment of the officials, stating: “These recognitions are meant to appreciate hard work and encourage further dedication in public service.” The twin ceremonies reinforced a collective vision for effective governance and community development across Malda.