Feel threatened to join work: Docs’ Jt Forum writes to CJI

Kolkata: All India Residents and Junior Doctors’ Joint Action (AIRJDJA) forum on Wednesday wrote to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud saying that health professionals working in various health institutions are feeling threatened to return to work under the present conditions as ‘real culprits in RG Kar Medical College incident are still at large’.

“We believe that the CJI will consider our appeal to ensure that justice is done,” said the letter. The joint action forum also demanded the immediate arrest of the accused who might have been involved in the RG Kar case.

They also placed a demand saying that a progress report of the investigation done so far should be brought to light so that the medical community and all sections of people are assured.

The joint forum also demanded a concrete action plan by the National Task Force (NTF) which will be established following the Supreme Court’s order on Tuesday. “We acknowledge the decision of the Supreme Court to establish a NTF for enhanced security. However, objective measures should be known to all the members of the medical community throughout the country so that their apprehension is laid at rest. Concrete actions must be taken to ensure the safety and security of all healthcare professionals including enactment of a Central Legislation,” reads the letter.

Doctors in Kolkata are continuing their protest over the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Medical professionals, including those from the National Institute of Homeopathy, are demanding justice for the second-year PG graduate, holding banners and chanting slogans.

In response to this tragic incident, the Supreme Court of India has constituted a National Task Force to make recommendations on the prevention of violence and ensure safe working conditions for medical professionals. Following this development, the Resident Doctors’ Association of AIIMS, New Delhi, expressed their gratitude to the court.