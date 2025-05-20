Federation vs directors tussle: Directors can seek police help, says HC

KOLKATA: The ongoing legal tussle between the Federation and directors in Tollywood has taken a new turn. For the past few months, there has been tension between the Federation and several directors, which has now reached the court.

Directors have repeatedly complained about disruptions during shoots, alleging that technicians did not show up for previously scheduled work.

Director Bidula Bhattacharya of ‘Prem Amar 2’ approached the Calcutta High Court and she was supported in the legal battle by fellow filmmakers Anirban Bhattacharya, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Sudeshna Roy.

The hearing for Bidula’s petition took place on Monday. Justice Amrita Sinha of the Calcutta High Court made it clear that no director in

Tollywood can be prevented from carrying out their work. If they face any obstruction, directors are allowed to seek help from the police. Earlier, the Calcutta High Court had suggested the state government intervene to resolve the dispute.

On Monday, Justice Sinha emphasised that the fundamental right to life and livelihood must be protected. She directed that if any director faces obstruction during shooting, they can approach the Chief Secretary of the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs, Government of Bengal.

The chief secretary, in turn, must ensure that no such incidents occur, and if necessary, may also seek assistance from the local police. The next hearing of the case is scheduled for June 16.

“We are happy with the High Court’s directive. We have full faith in the judicial system,” said director Sudeshna. On the other hand, repeated attempts to reach Federation President Swaroop Biswas was unsuccessful.