Federation & producers’ body contribute to CM relief fund

Kolkata: Joining efforts to aid flood-affected people in North Bengal, the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI) has contributed to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had urged everyone to stand by the people of North Bengal instead of merely criticising the state’s relief and rehabilitation work, adding that the government is working on a war footing to rebuild houses and bridges damaged by the devastating floods in Mirik, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar.

The Federation has raised nearly Rs 28 lakh, while the Eastern India Motion Picture Association (EIMPA) has donated over Rs 5 lakh. “Everyone came together, including the Federation, EIMPA, TV channels, and producers from film and television. Technicians contributed whatever they could, be it Rs 500, Rs 1,000, and Rs 2,000 from their own pockets,” said Swarup Biswas, president, Federation.

Several top industry names, including Nispal Singh, Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Atanu Roy Chaudhuri and Nilanjaana Sengupta, have also extended their support to the CM’s Relief Fund.

Earlier, Tollywood stars Prosenjit, Dev, Jeet, Ankush, and leading producers had together donated Rs 20 lakh to aid flood-affected families. Dev and Prosenjit even sent relief materials to several flood-hit villages. “Bumba da (Prosenjit) called me up, and we decided, along with others, to donate to the Chief Minister Relief Fund,” Dev said.