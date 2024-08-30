Federation forms ‘Surakkha Bandhu’ for women safety

KOLKATA: Three days after more than 100 women artistes associated with the Bengali film and TV industry have written to the Federation of Cine Technicians’ Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI) seeking a safer workplace for women, children and those of marginal identities in the Bengali film and TV industry, Swarup Biswas, president, FCTWEI announced the formation of ‘Surakkha Bandhu’ (Protection Friend) committee to combat incidents of sexual harassment and indecent behaviour in Tollywood.



At a press conference at the Technicians’ Studio on Friday, Biswas said complaints can be submitted in writing or via e-mail. The committee comprises female representatives from various guilds. This committee will address any gender-based discrimination, indecent behaviour or unsafe situations that female members may encounter in any aspect of their work, including shooting, pre-production, or post-production. If any member is harassed via electronic means (such as mobile phones) or faces inappropriate behaviour, they can report the issue immediately to the committee via email: surokkhabandhu.fctwei@gmail.com.The Federation has already informed the Commissioner of Police and the Director General of Police of West Bengal about the formation of this committee. The committee will also include legal experts who will provide advice on the appropriate actions for affected artistes or actresses. The identity of the complainants will remain confidential, and if they cannot afford legal proceedings, the Federation will cover the costs. “If complainants require psychological or other medical assistance, it will be provided by the committee,” said Biswas. Recently actress Ritabhari Chakraborty also urged the CM to initiate investigation like the Hema Commission report in Tollywood.