Fear over SIR process claims another life in Bengal

Kolkata: Many lives have been lost in Bengal, due to the fear regarding the ongoing process of SIR. Recently, a 57-year-old man from Raynagar, Burdwan, committed suicide repoertedly due to the same fear.

Fulmala Pal, on Friday, was found dead beside a rail track in her locality. According to her family, her name was missing from the draft list. Though the names of her son and husband were in the list. As she was summoned for the hearing, she was extremely anxious.

A family member said “She kept asking about what could happen to her if she can’t prove her citizenship.” Her body was sent to Burdwan Medical College for a post mortem test by the Burdwan GRP. The ruling party from the beginning criticised the process of how the SIR is being executed in Bengal. “Elderly citizens are being dragged to hearings, forced to prove their existence, and pushed into relentless anxiety.

This hatred enabled by BJP and executed through a compromised Election Commission is destroying lives everyday” stated TMC.