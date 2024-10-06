FE Block’s Durga Puja is all about tradition

KOLKATA: From pandal hopping and enjoying bhog to reconnecting with friends in the festive atmosphere, the four days of Durga Puja seem to fly by in a heartbeat. This year, the FE Block Residents’ Association in Salt Lake has chosen to embrace a traditional theme (sabeki Durga) for the celebrations.

In addition to the festivities, the Puja organisers aim to convey an important social and environmental message: the need to plant more trees. However, they emphasise that this isn’t the main theme of the Puja. Instead, the focus will be on celebrating through Bengali plays, songs, dance, and recitations. As the Durga idol takes its place in the pandal, the artistry of Mintu Pal shines through beautifully. Block President Alok Kumar Chowdhury said, “Our call from the Puja pandal this year is to ‘Plant More Trees.’ We aspire to inspire the younger generation to become more environmentally conscious.” The Puja inauguration is set for October 7 at 6 pm and Swami Debrajananda from the Ramakrishna Mission and Belur Math. The inauguration ceremony will have Agomoni songs and dance performances, adding to the festive atmosphere.

On Saptami, devotees can enjoy khichdi bhog, followed by luchi bhog on Ashtami, radhaballavi and cholar dal on Nabami and a delectable spread of fried rice, doi katla and other dishes on Dashami.

On October 14 and 15, the organisers have planned a series of cultural programs that include recitations, a comedy show, and even a workshop for the visually impaired. On October 15, alongside the song and dance performances, the renowned Bengali play ‘Shankuntala’ will be staged, informed the Block president.