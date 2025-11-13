Fazil Sem-III examination: 93.38% pass, CM congratulates

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) on Wednesday announced the results of the Fazil Semester-III Examination, 2025, recording an overall pass percentage of 93.38.

The examination, based on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and conducted through OMR sheets, was held from September 15 to October 11 across 38 centres. Of the 5,894 candidates who appeared, 5,504 passed—3,123 male (96.06 per cent) and 2,381 female (90.09 per cent). Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar achieved 100 per cent pass rates, followed by Hooghly and Bankura.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated all successful candidates in a message on X, extending her greetings to students, parents, and teachers. She lauded the Board for conducting the semester-based examination smoothly, noting that “for the first time in the country, the Fazil examination was held under the semester system”. She also encouraged those who did not perform well this time to “strive for better results in the upcoming fourth semester”.

A total of 17 students featured in the Semester-III top ten list. Kamran of Hossain Nagar Darul Olum Senior Madrasah, Murshidabad, secured the first position with 224 out of 240 marks. Two candidates—Raihan Piada of Kheria Siddiqia Senior Madrasah, South 24-Parganas, and Mirza Md Alauddin of Pirnagar Nabobiya Senior Madrasah, Hooghly—jointly ranked second with 222 marks. Sk Sahim Ali of Furfura Fatehia Senior Madrasah, Hooghly, and Murselim of Panditpur Islamia Senior Madrasah, Murshidabad, shared the third position with 221 marks.

Among girls, Afrin Mondal of Bongaon Hazrat Peer Abu Bakar Darul Ulum Senior Madrasah, North 24-Parganas, topped the list, securing the 10th position overall with 214 marks.

WBBME president Abu Taher Kamruddin said that as the Fazil examination now follows a semester-based evaluation pattern similar to the Higher Secondary system, no marksheets will be issued for the third semester. Results have been made available online, while the final marksheet will be issued after the completion of the Semester-IV, scheduled to begin on January 29.