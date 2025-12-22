‘Faulty’ streetlights plague Dhupguri

Jalpaiguri: Residents of Dhupguri have been facing mounting difficulties due to “malfunctioning” streetlights, a problem that has “worsened in the absence of an elected municipal board”.

Many roads remain poorly lit, forcing pedestrians to rely on vehicle headlights or mobile phone flashlights. This has also led to an increase in accidents, affecting both commuters as well as traders.

The Urban Development department has faced criticism as Dhupguri has not held municipal elections since 2018. Following the end of the former municipal administrator board’s term, the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) took over municipal administration. However, apart from administrative assurances, “no tangible measures” have been taken to address the problem,

residents said. Netaji Subhas Road, a crucial link between Dhupguri and Jalpaiguri, has been particularly affected.

Streetlights installed along the divider as part of earlier beautification efforts are either non-functional or provide very

dim illumination. “As evening sets in, large stretches of this important road plunge into darkness, making it extremely difficult for pedestrians,” said local residents Khukumoni Biswas and Parimal Barman.

The problem worsens during winter when dense fog reduces visibility. Residents also fear that poorly lit roads may encourage criminal activities. They demand immediate repairs to restore safety and normal movement along

key thoroughfares. Rajesh Singh, former vice-chairman of Dhupguri’s municipal administrator board, said: “There is no board at present. Due to the lack of supervision, streetlight problems have escalated. The municipal administrator has been informed in detail.”

Dhupguri SDO and municipal administrator Shraddha Subba has assured that the streetlights will be repaired. However, residents remain sceptical as they await concrete action to bring light back to the town’s darkened streets.