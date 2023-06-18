Father, son held for kidnapping minor girl

Siliguri: The Bihar Police have arrested a father and son duo from Siliguri over allegations of kidnapping a minor girl from Bihar. According to police sources, the incident had occurred about two years ago.



A youth named Gautam Mallik alias Guddu from Siliguri developed a relationship with a minor girl from Bihar’s Darbhanga district. Gautam allegedly brought the girl to Siliguri from Bihar and got married to her.

Meanwhile, the minor’s family filed a complaint of kidnapping. Based on the complaint, Bihar police started a search for her. Finally, after two years, they found out that the girl had been living in Siliguri. With the help of North Bengal Medical Out Post police, the Bihar police rescued the girl from Kawakhali in Siliguri on Sunday morning.

The police have arrested Gautam Mallick and his father Ganesh Mallick from their residence. They were taken to Bihar on a two-day transit remand after they were produced at the Siliguri Court on Sunday.