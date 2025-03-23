Father-son duo booked for ‘murder attempt’

Kolkata: Two school students were assaulted by a man and his son for allegedly stealing pigeons on Saturday evening at Jibantala in South 24-Parganas.

The accused father-son duo was arrested later on charges of attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt along with other allegations.

On Saturday afternoon, a student of class VII who is a resident of Piyali Chhantuipara of Jibantala went to a private tuition class. On the way home while passing through the Adarshapally area of Jibantala, they tried to catch pigeons but failed. After they returned to their homes, the owners of those pigeons Jayanta Khatua and his son Sayan Khatua arrived and forced the boys to go with them. Later, the students were allegedly tied to a tree and were assaulted.

Cops went to the spot and rescued the children. They were immediately rushed to Ghutiyari Sharif hospital from where they were shifted to Canning sub divisional hospital where they were admitted. Meanwhile, the fathers of the two injured students lodged a complaint following which case was registered.

Later, the accused father-son duo was arrested.