Father-son booked for ‘murder’

Kolkata: A woman was murdered by her husband and son in front of her minor daughter over a family dispute in Jagachha of Howrah on Monday night.

Jitendra Jaiswal, a resident of Jagachha of Howrah, lived with his wife Sulekha, their son and a minor daughter. It is alleged that for the past several years, the relationship between Jitendra and Sulekha became bitter over some family dispute. On Monday night, an altercation had broken out.

The neighbours heard the minor girl screaming. When they rushed to the house of Jitendra, the neighbours saw Sulekha lying dead on the ground.

After police arrived, the cops started questioning the family members.

When the minor girl was asked, she told the police that her father and her elder brother killed Sulekha by strangulation. She reportedly stated that Jitendra had held the hand of Sulekha when his son grabbed her throat and strangled her.

The duo was detained and the body was sent for autopsy.

Later, a murder case was registered on the basis of a complaint submitted by Sulekha’s maternal family members and subsequently Jitendra and his son were arrested.