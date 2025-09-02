Father of murdered TMC youth leader demands justice

Cooch Behar: The family of slain Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth leader Amar Roy, son of Dawaguri Gram Panchayat Pradhan Kuntala Roy, has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the police investigation into his murder.

Addressing a Press conference on Monday, Amar’s father Mahim Roy said he would once again meet the Superintendent of Police on Tuesday. “If the investigation does not move in the right direction, I will approach the Chief Minister directly,” he declared.

On August 9, Amar Roy was gunned down by assailants at Dodearhat Market in the Cooch Behar North Assembly segment. Following the killing, police at Pundibari Police Station arrested five suspects. However, the bereaved family insists that the “real mastermind” remains at large.

“The police have arrested some people, but not the actual culprit behind my son’s murder,” Mahim Roy alleged. “Instead, they are trying to divert the case. We are not satisfied with the investigation. We will continue to seek justice, even if it means going to the Chief Minister. If nothing happens, we will be forced to consider other steps.”

Reacting to his remarks, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Partha Pratim Roy said: “I do not know why Amar’s father made such a statement. The police have already arrested five people and are handling the case with utmost caution.”

The Opposition, however, sharpened its attack. BJP district vice-president Biraj Bose claimed: “The police will not be able to deliver justice in this case. We stand by Amar Roy’s family and will extend full support in their fight for justice.”