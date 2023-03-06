Father held for killing 8-yr-old son

KOLKATA: An eight-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by his father over a family dispute on Saturday.

The accused identified as Rafiq Sheikh was arrested by the cops of Usti police station in South 24 Parganas on Saturday night.

According to sources, Rafiq was married to a woman identified as Ruksar Bibi. They had a son Rohit Sheikh. It is alleged that over petty issues, Rafiq and his family members allegedly used to torture Ruksar. A few months ago she left her in laws’ house and started living with her parents. Ruksar alleged that after she divorced with Rafiq, he and his parents used to torture the eight year old Rohit. Recently, while attending an invitation, Ruksar saw Rohit and hugged him. After Rafiq saw this he became angry and reportedly assaulted Rohit later. It is alleged out of anger, he on Saturday took Rohit to a paddy field and strangled the boy to death.

After that he called one of his relatives and told him that he has killed Rohit. The relative, wasting no time, informed the cops.