Father hacks teen to death in Nadia

Kolkata: A 13-year-old boy was hacked to death by his father over a relationship dispute between the accused and his wife at Ranaghat in Nadia on Sunday. Apart from the boy, the accused also stabbed his wife and mother-in-law.

According to sources, the accused Abhijit Mondal was married to Mitali Mondal at Begopara in Ranaghat. After a few years of marriage, Mitali gave birth to their son. For the past few months, a relationship dispute had cropped up between the couple. It was alleged that Abhijit got involved in an extramarital affair which is said to be the main cause behind the dispute.

Recently, Mitali along with her 13-year-old son returned to her parental house and was living there. On Sunday night, Abhijit went to Mitali’s parental house and got involved in an altercation over some monetary issues. Suddenly he started stabbing his son who was reportedly confronting him. Seeing the boy getting hacked, Mitali tried to stop Abhijit. Facing resistance, he started stabbing Mitali as well. While trying to stop the accused, his mother-in-law was also stabbed.

The injured trio was rushed to Ranaghat Hospital where the boy was declared brought dead. Police have registered a case and a massive manhunt is on to nab Abhijit.