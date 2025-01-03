Father, daughter injured after truck hits them

Raiganj: A mud-laden truck was set ablaze by an irate mob on old NH-34 near Kalitola in Raiganj, North Dinajpur, after it rammed into a scooter. Subash Chandra Dey Sarkar, a retired employee and his daughter, Susmita Sarkar were on the scooter. The accident occurred on Friday afternoon, leaving both seriously injured. They were immediately admitted to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital.

Tension escalated as locals alleged negligence by traffic police, demanding stricter road safety measures. Eyewitnesses claimed the driver fled leaving the vehicle on the road. The truck had no number plate. Kuntal Bandopadhyay, Additional Superintendent of Police, confirmed that the lorry was overspeeding. He assured the installation of speed breakers and deployment of traffic personnel to curb accidents in the area.