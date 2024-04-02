Father arrested for murdering son in ‘land dispute’ case

Cooch Behar: A sensation spread following the murder of a son by his father in the Andaran Singimari area of Sitai Brahmattar Chatra. Sitai Police Station responded swiftly upon receiving information about the incident. The body was recovered and sent to the Mathabhanga Hospital Morgue for autopsy, while the police arrested the father in connection with the crime.



According to police sources, Chandra Dev Ravidas (70) killed his son Ramakrishna Ravidas (40) on Tuesday. There were occasional disputes between the father-son duo, primarily over land issues, leading the police to initially suspect that the murder could be motivated by such disputes. It is known that Chandra Dev Ravidas used to reside with his son Ramakrishna Ravidas, as all his 5 sons were living separately.

Sukhchan Ravidas, the brother of the deceased, asserted that his brother was killed by their father. Sukhchan Ravidas recounted that he learned about the incident on Tuesday morning and discovered his brother’s lifeless body at the scene.