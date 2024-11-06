Father and daughter found hanging in Dhupguri

Jalpaiguri: On Tuesday morning, the corpse of a man and his minor daughter was recovered from their home in the North Khuttimari area of Jharalta-II Gram Panchayat, Dhupguri Block. The deceased have been identified as Badal Roy (34) and his daughter, Kaya Roy (11).

Local sources report that Badal Roy, a day labourer, was living with his daughter since his wife left him several years ago. Neighbours indicate that Badal faced mental distress following his wife’s departure but continued to support his daughter.

Recently, he was involved with the Siva Chandi group led by Anant Maharaj and his life appeared stable.

On Tuesday morning, however, residents grew concerned when they received no response after calling out to him and his daughter. A neighbour, Bablu Roy, discovered both hanging from the same rope.

Dhupguri Police arrived at the scene and transported the bodies to Dhupguri Sub-Divisional Hospital.

An official investigation is underway to determine whether the deaths resulted from suicide linked to mental distress or due to other circumstances. A case of unnatural death has been registered and an inquiry is ongoing.

Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganapath stated that post-mortem examinations will be conducted to ascertain further details.