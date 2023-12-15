Fatal road accidents have reduced in city: Kolkata CP

Kolkata: Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal on Friday said that due to the continuous awareness drives the fatality in road accidents has reduced significantly.



Goyal, along with Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan and athlete Colin Ray Jackson, on Friday, launched the website of Safe Drive Save Life (SDSL) half marathon for registration. It is scheduled to take place on January 21, 2024.

The CP said that the figure of death due to road accidents in 2016 was 417 when the SDSL initiative was started. After almost six years passed, the number of fatal accidents and other non-fatal accidents have gone down. According to a traffic review report of Kolkata Police, last year the number of fatal accidents was 178 in which 185 people died.This year till date about 145 people died in road accidents which is lower than the previous year’s figure.

Goyal mentioned that Basanti Highway is more accident-prone than any other part of the city. “Due to continuous awareness programmes and naka checking, the number of drink and drive have gone down. Also, without helmets, riders are hard to find,” said Goyal.