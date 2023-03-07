Fast track mode: Raj Bhavan ensures 30 univ sans heads get interim Vice-Chancellors

KOLKATA: The Raj Bhavan in fast track mode has ensured that 30 headless universities in the state get Vice-Chancellors.



Appointments of the Vice-Chancellors of some universities were declared ab initio null and void by a Supreme Court order dated October 11.

Governor CV Ananda Bose who happens to be the Chancellor of all state universities called up all these V-Cs and appraised of the implications of court order. The Vice-Chancellors gracefully opted to resign, thus, obviating the serving of termination notices. To avoid disruption of university functions, they were granted interim appointments for 3 months.

Certain universities were without any Vice-Chancellors. In one sitting, interim Vice -Chancellors have been appointed for all these universities. Interim Vice- Chancellors of two agricultural universities have also been appointed.

“In tune with the aspirations of the new generation, Raj Bhavan will work on a fast-track mode,” Bose said.

The Governor held a number of meetings with state Education minister Bratya Basu and during discussions spot decisions were taken without any procedural delays.

A long-standing dispute which marred the peace and academic environment of Cooch Behar university was earlier settled by the

Governor in consultation with the disputants and the Vice-Chancellor.

It was also decided to hold an education summit to ensure that Bengal gains its past glory in the field of education.

In the meantime, Subash Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education called on the Governor and organised an education conclave at

Raj Bhavan.